1.7 lakh auto, cab drivers in A.P. to get cash benefit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the ‘YSR Vahana Mitra’ scheme, aimed at benefiting 1,73,102 autorickshaw and taxi drivers across the State. Incidentally, he made the promise at the old bus stand in the town last year, and officials replayed the clippings of his interaction with the auto drivers before the programme began.

Addressing a public meeting at the indoor stadium here, Mr. Reddy said the amount would come in handy for auto drivers to meet major commitments such as payment of insurance and road tax, and maintenance of their vehicles.

The beneficiaries will get ₹10,000 each per year for five years. Those who own vehicles, which is a precondition, but could not enrol for the programme, can register up to October 31.

The Chief Minister said he decided to launch the scheme — which could be the first of its kind in the country — after understanding the travails of auto drivers during his ‘padayatra.’

“By god’s grace and with the blessings of the people, I am implementing the programme. I want to extend it to all eligible drivers in the State,” he said.

Earlier, he visited the ‘Navaratnalu’ stalls arranged by various government departments.

Pat for Minister, officials

Much to the delight of the auto drivers, Mr. Reddy wore the khaki shirt offered by them during the entire programme. The auto drivers felicitated the Chief Minister.

Mr. Reddy had a word of praise for Transport Minister Perni Nani, Principal Secretary (Transport) Krishna Babu, Commissioner P.S.R. Anjaneyulu and other officers and staff for working out the modalities of the programme in just 11 days.

Thousands to gain

The Transport Minister said 79,000 members of the Backward Classes, 40,000 SCs, 6,000 STs, 17,500 minorities, 20,000 Kapus, 398 Brahmins and 9,956 economically backward people were among the beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Cherukuwada Sriranganadha Raju and Taneti Vanitha, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officials participated in the programme.