ADVERTISEMENT

17 arrested on charge of gambling in Chittoor district

January 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHITTOOR

16 motorbikes and 17 mobile phones and ₹3.84 lakh in cash have been seized

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The police personnel producing the accused before the media at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police arrested 17 persons on charges of gambling in a forest location near Moram village in Palamaner mandal on January 12 (Thursday) night and seized 16 motorbikes and 17 mobile phones, and ₹3.84 lakh in cash.

Producing the accused before the media on January 13 (Friday), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that the accused were hailing from western mandals of Chittoor district and Annamayya district.

Two prime accused in the case are at large. Describing the modus operandi of the gang, the police said the accused, in an attempt to evade surveillance, would organise gambling in remote locations . The organisers would charge ₹1,000 from each client at the table.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the police have arranged tom-tom in villages to create awareness against organising gambling and rooster fights during Sankranti festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US