17 arrested on charge of gambling in Chittoor district

January 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The police arrested 17 persons on charges of gambling in a forest location near Moram village in Palamaner mandal on January 12 (Thursday) night and seized 16 motorbikes and 17 mobile phones, and ₹3.84 lakh in cash.

Producing the accused before the media on January 13 (Friday), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that the accused were hailing from western mandals of Chittoor district and Annamayya district.

Two prime accused in the case are at large. Describing the modus operandi of the gang, the police said the accused, in an attempt to evade surveillance, would organise gambling in remote locations . The organisers would charge ₹1,000 from each client at the table.

Meanwhile, the police have arranged tom-tom in villages to create awareness against organising gambling and rooster fights during Sankranti festival.