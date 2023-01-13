HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17 arrested on charge of gambling in Chittoor district

16 motorbikes and 17 mobile phones and ₹3.84 lakh in cash have been seized

January 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
The police personnel producing the accused before the media at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Friday.

The police personnel producing the accused before the media at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police arrested 17 persons on charges of gambling in a forest location near Moram village in Palamaner mandal on January 12 (Thursday) night and seized 16 motorbikes and 17 mobile phones, and ₹3.84 lakh in cash.

Producing the accused before the media on January 13 (Friday), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that the accused were hailing from western mandals of Chittoor district and Annamayya district.

Two prime accused in the case are at large. Describing the modus operandi of the gang, the police said the accused, in an attempt to evade surveillance, would organise gambling in remote locations . The organisers would charge ₹1,000 from each client at the table.

Meanwhile, the police have arranged tom-tom in villages to create awareness against organising gambling and rooster fights during Sankranti festival.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.