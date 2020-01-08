Andhra Pradesh

17 arrested in rowdy- sheeter’s murder case

Two iron rods, four knives, an autorickshaw, two two-wheelers and three mobile phones recovered from the accused

The Tirupati police on Wednesday arrested 17 persons in the murder case of rowdy-sheeter Pasupuleti Murali.

G. Gajendra, Narasimhulu, Mallikarjuna, Arun Kumar, K. Harikrishna, K. Arun, G. Satya Srinivasulu, R. Dinesh, K. Giribabu, M. Manikantan, S. Mahesh, N. Mahaboob Basha, Naga Vijaya Kumar and some others were arrested in Tirupati and Renigunta on Wednesday, in connection with the murder of Murali, who was hacked to death on the Korlagunta main road on December 21. The seventeen were found to be the associates of S. Bhargav, who was murdered a couple of years back, in which Murali was suspected to be an accused, said Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Gajarao Bhupal.

The Tirupati East police, who registered a case under Cr. No.548/2019 u/s 302, 120(b) r/w 32 of IPC, also seized two iron rods, four knives, an autorickshaw, two two-wheelers and three mobile phones from their possession.

