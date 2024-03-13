16th century poet Molla remembered on her birth anniversary

March 13, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Annamayya district, B. Krishna Rao, paid floral tributes to the first Telugu poet, Mollamamba, on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The SP said that Mollamamba is the ‘pride of Telugus’ as she was the first Telugu poetess who empowered scores of women in the 16th century, bringing to the forefront the discrimination against women in society.

“Molla Ramayana is a succinct Telugu translation of Valmiki’s Ramayana, which was included in the curriculum across schools. Mollamamba wrote the Ramayana in a way that was understandable not only to scholars but also to laymen,” Mr. Rao said.

The district police officials paid tribute to Mollamamba’s portrait to honour her contribution in Telugu literature, while the SP urged people to follow in her footsteps.

