16,700 women went missing during TDP rule but Pawan was silent: MLA Perni

Strongly condemning Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s comments on ward and village volunteers, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Monday said over 16,765 women/girls went missing during the TDP regime and asked whether the JSP chief had ever questioned it.

Mr. Kalyan should render an unconditional apology for insulting the volunteers, he said, adding that the statistics quoted by him were not from the National Crime Records Bureau but ones cooked up to put the government in the dock.

Addressing media persons at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Monday, Mr. Venkatramaiah said Mr. Kalyan was apparently dancing to the tunes of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Janmabhoomi committees set up during the TDP rule were a fountainhead of corruption.

Mr. Kalyan was slinging mud on the volunteers at the behest of Mr. Naidu. Also, the YSRCP never dragged Mr. Kalyan’s mother, wife or children into the political slugfest, but he made a baseless accusation that the volunteers were complicit in human trafficking, which was a sweeping statement aimed at scoring a few brownie points, the YSRCP leader observed.