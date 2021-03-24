163 hostellers test positive in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

24 March 2021 00:57 IST

As many as 163 students of a private junior college hostel have tested positive for COVID-19, in Kateru in Rajamahendravaram Rural of East Godavari district.

East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao said on Tuesday that about 800 boarders had undergone COVID test, of which 163 tested positive so far. All of those who had tested positive were in the isolation wards on the college campus. The rest were under the watch by a team of doctors. The health condition of the affected students was stable, Dr. Rao said.

Advertising

Advertising