160-year-old Chittoor school finds an exceptional friend in a police officer

Students holding the brass band set donated to the PCR Government High School in Chittoor on Monday.

CHITTOOR

10 March 2020 01:46 IST

Musical instruments are the latest in a series of donations by the alumnus

The PCR Government High School here, with its hoary past dating back to the British Raj, has found an exceptional friend in circle inspector S. Gurunath of the intelligence wing in Chittoor, who vowed to bring back the lost glory of the institution, at a time when government schools find it a herculean task to have a decent infrastructure to match the growing demands of teachers and students.

An alumnus of the school, Gurunath had passed 10th class in 1995, cherishing a strong feeling to contribute for the uplift of his school. After getting a job in the police department, the cop’s resolve for the school had only doubled. After several years, Mr. Gurunath found himself lucky to be working in Chittoor district working close to his school. Now, posted in district headquarters Chittoor itself, the police official has found himself at home.

During the last couple of years, Gurunath had come out with several donations to his school, worth around ₹4 lakh to fulfil the essential requirements, including an RO water plant, cycle stand, a stage, contribution to the sports fund, providing a water connection and motor pump to the school, and a public address system.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, a batch of students attached to the cultural wing was a happy lot with Mr. Gurunath getting them a brand new set of “brass band”. The school authorities said that though donations such as notebooks and stationery were common, the police officer’s gesture of providing musical instruments was quite unique.

Produced visionaries

Interacting with the students, Mr. Gurunath urged them to always keep in mind the historicity of the school, which saw some of the British academicians as headmasters, to start with James Neale in 1856. “The PCR School has always stood the test of time, imparting discipline and the best education to students for several generations. I am happy that my school has produced several visionaries in the past 160 years,” he said.

Mr. Gurunath said that the police department in Chittoor district always took the lead in extending friendly gestures to government schools and hostels, including their adoption.

He wants to involve as many alumni as possible in the direction of creating strong infrastructure in the school and discipline among the students.