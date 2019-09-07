Andhra Pradesh

16-yr-old ‘attempts to rape’ seven-year-old

Father rescues the girl

A 16-year-old boy allegedly attempted to rape a seven-year-old girl in his residence under the Pendurthi police station limits here on Thursday evening.

The victim is a Class-I student and the accused is a neighbour of the girl. The police said that the accused reportedly lured the girl into his house when she was returning to her home from the tuition centre on Thursday and allegedly tried to molest her. However, the girl was rescued by her father. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and investigation is on.

