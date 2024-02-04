GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orphan who ran away from shelter home dies in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Three boys ran away from a home being run by Buddavaram Care and Share Trust on February 1; State Commission for Protection of Child Rights orders an inquiry into the death

February 04, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A 16-year-old boy who ran away from a shelter home being run by Care and Share Charitable Trust at Buddavaram village in Krishna district reportedly died in a road accident.

The boy, identified as G. Gopi, suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run case on February 1 (Thursday). He was rushed to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada where he succumbed to his injuries, said the Chillakallu police of NTR Commissionerate.

Gopi, an orphan, had been living in the home for the last several years. On February 1 (Thursday), he, along with two other inmates Suresh and Mahesh, ran away from the home. They reached Vijayawada and then travelled to Jaggaiahpet in NTR District to meet Gopi’s aunt.

A speeding car hit Gopi near Chillakallu village. The locals shifted him to Jaggaiahpet Area Government Hospital where the doctors referred him to the Vijayawada GGH for better treatment. He died while undergoing treatment on February 3 (Saturday), said Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector M. Janakiram.

Care and Share Charitable Trust warden Swarna said that the Chillakallu police informed them about the death of Gopi. The trust passed on the news to Gopi’s uncle Naveen.

“The body is in the Vijayawada GGH mortuary. The investigation is on,” Mr. Janakiram said on February 4 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao expressed concern over the death of the orphan boy. “The APSCPCR has ordered an inquiry into the alleged negligence by the Care and Share Charitable Trust management and the reasons for the death. Instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to submit the inquiry report within 48 hours,” said Mr. Appa Rao.

