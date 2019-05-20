16-year-old ‘ends life’

A 16-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor apartment at Saleem Nagar in Nandyal on Monday. The deceased has been identified as S. Mohit, who recently completed Intermediate first year in a private college in the town.

According to the police, Mohit was allegedly in a relationship with a tenth-class girl for the past few days. After the parents got to know about their relationship, the two reportedly eloped. However, they were later found by the police after the girl’s father registered a missing person complaint. The police then counselled the two in the presence of their parents. The police claimed that Mohit was reportedly distraught over the chain of events. He reached the girl’s apartment in Saleem Nagar and allegedly jumped from the balcony of her house.

Locals rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case. Those in distress dial 100.