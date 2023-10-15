16-year-old boy from Assam chases his cycling dream

October 15, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Unlike many teenagers in Nagaon town of Assam, Anupam Das, 16, knows what he wants from life. His weak economic background has not deterred him from pursuing his dream of travelling.

Anupam had to drop out of Class VIII to work and financially support his mother, a single parent and a daily wager. While she worked in Haryana, earning ₹15,000 per month, Anupam worked at an industrial unit and earned the same.

He gave his savings to his mother after working for a few years and set off on a journey that would keep him away from home for a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started with ₹500 as I gave all my savings to my mother. I did not worry about food or accommodation. It is my dream to travel across the country. The idea first struck me when I saw a man reaching my hometown on foot as part of his expedition. Cycling is much easier than walking. When he can do it, why can’t I ?” asks Anupam.

Anupam cycles sporting a helmet and carrying a foldable tent, mat, a couple of clothes, including winterwear, a set of low-cost earphones and two mobiles. He spends the nights at gurdwaras or sets up his tent at petrol bunks. People have been generous and gave me money for my food expenses, he says.

“I want to upload videos of my journey on my YouTube channel. I already have more than 1,000 followers, all outside of my friends circle. I do not have many friends, and it is travelling that keeps me happy. The money earned from views of my videos on YouTube will keep me going until I take up another expedition,” he says.

On his weathered cycle that does not have a stand, Anupam has crossed four States in two-and-a-half months by October 14 (Saturday). His journey began from his home on August 1. He travelled from one capital city to another in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. During his stay in Jharkhand, people donated around ₹8,000. “This is more than enough for me,” he says.

During his time in Odisha, he saw the sea for the first time. “I stayed in the seawater for three hours. I ended up getting a fever, but cycling kept me healthy and going,” he says, adding that this was the message he wants to spread among people.

“Many people my age have already begun drinking and smoking. I want to show them that they would be missing out on many beautiful things in life if they continued on that path,” Anupam says, adding that his next trip will be to Nepal and Bhutan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT