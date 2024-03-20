16 ward volunteers suspended for violating Model Code of Conduct in Konaseema

March 20, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Sixteen ward volunteers have been suspended for participating in the ruling party meeting, titled Siddham, on the charges of violation of the Model Code of Conduct of the 2024 general elections in Ambajipeta mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

On March 18 (Monday), the sixteen ward volunteers, including eight women volunteers participated in the ‘Siddham’ campaign held in Irusumunda, Vakalagaruvu and Mosalapalli villages. The campaign was conducted by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre.

“On March 19 (Tuesday), all the sixteen ward volunteers have been suspended based on the preliminary inquiry,” Ambajipeta in-charge Mandal Parishad Development Officer K. Lakshmi told The Hindu. In Andhra Pradesh State, this is the mass suspension of personnel who are associated with the Gram Secretariat in the ongoing general elections.

