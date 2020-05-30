Andhra Pradesh

16 persons test positive for COVID-19 in E. Godavari village

Sixteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Gollala Mamidada village of East Godavari district on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in this village touched 99 on Saturday.

“At least 16 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. All of them belong to Gollala Mamidada village. Four persons over 60 years of age have been sent to the State COVID hospital in Visakhapatnam for better treatment,” East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela told The Hindu.

The other 12 persons have been admitted to Konaseema Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Amalapuram.

