16 persons arrested in Chowluru Ramakrishna Reddy’s murder case

Five who had personal enmity with Ramakrishna Reddy had planned the murder, say police

The Sri Sathya Sai District police on Thursday arrested 16 persons in connection with the murder of YSR Congress Party leader Chowluru Ramakrishna Reddy, at Chowluru village near Hindupur on October 8. One accused is absconding.

Five of the accused, who had personal enmity with Ramakrishna Reddy, had planned the murder, the police said.

Dharmavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Ramakanth and Hindupur II Town Circle Inspector B. Venkateswarlu (Investigation Officer) at a press conference on Thursday afternoon said that while five persons were physically involved in the murder of the YSRCP leader with sickles, five others were conspirators, including three YSRCP workers and two TDP workers, while the remaining either helped them in execution or provided shelter or logistics.

They snatched a motorcycle from one person in Chowluru and used that for the murder and later mortgaged it with a person in Karnataka. All the accused were given shelter by Sasikala, the sister of one of the accused, in a farmhouse at Machinahalli, 40 km from Hindupur, the DSP said giving the sequence of events. All the accused will be produced in a court.

Those who physically participated in the murder on two bikes included Badannagari Manjunath alias Manju alias Varu, 25; Javappagari Basavaraju alias Basava, 22; R.C. Suresh alias Rx Suri, 26; S. Karthik Babu alias Karthik, 22; B. Maruthi Babu alias Maruthi, 22.

The conspirators include Badannagari Maheshkumar alias Mahesh alias King, 31; Sulagitti Murali, 41; Kurugodu Boya Naganna alias K.B. Nagadu, 43; Chakali Anjinappagari Ravikumar alias Chakali Ravi, 41; Ambekar Lakshmanarao gari Gopikrishna alias Gopi, 49.

Others arrested are Paper Ajay, Chilamathur Ajay, Santhebidanur Ajay, Prasanth, Naveen and Mokshith alias Bunny.

The person who gave shelter to the accused after the offense was Sasikala, the younger sister of conspirator Mahesh.

The police recovered six sickles, two daggers, one scooter, and 16 mobile phones.