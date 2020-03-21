16 people traced from contact list of COVID-19 patient

Two days after the first COVID-19 positive case surfaced in the city, the task force team comprising officials from the health department, district administration and police, have traced 16 persons who have come in contact with the patient who tested positive.

As per the district administration, all the 16 persons are likely to be quarantined and kept under observation at VIMS. His wife and daughter have already been kept under isolation at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases.

Meanwhile, the 125 passengers who arrived from Singapore, late on Friday night were screened at the airport and cleared of not having any symptoms and falling under category C of the WHO protocol. But they have been advised to be under home observation.

None of the passengers have any symptoms and also they are not for from 10 listed unsafe countries, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said.

The Collector said they will quarantine international passengers from unsafe countries even if they are asymptomatic.

So far, 31 cases have been admitted to the isolation wards at KGH and GHCCD and reports for all have come. Except for one, all have tested negative.