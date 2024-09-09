ADVERTISEMENT

16 passengers suffer injuries as APSRTC bus falls into gorge in ASR district

Updated - September 09, 2024 07:27 pm IST - RAJAVOMMANGI (ASR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

At least 16 passengers suffered injuries after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus, in which nearly 50 passengers were travelling, fell into a gorge at Bornagudem village in Rajavommangi mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Monday.

The incident occurred while the bus was heading from Rajamahendravaram city to Narsipatnam. According to Rajavommangi Sub-Inspector (SI) G. Vijaya Kumar, the bus fell into the gorge but halted after hitting a few trees. “The accident occurred reportedly due to the failure of the bus breaks. Two women have survived with major injuries while 14 others suffered minor injuries,” said Mr. Kumar. All the injured passengers have been admitted to Yeleru government hospital and their health is out of danger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US