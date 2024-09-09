GIFT a SubscriptionGift
16 passengers suffer injuries as APSRTC bus falls into gorge in ASR district

Updated - September 09, 2024 07:27 pm IST - RAJAVOMMANGI (ASR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

At least 16 passengers suffered injuries after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus, in which nearly 50 passengers were travelling, fell into a gorge at Bornagudem village in Rajavommangi mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Monday.

The incident occurred while the bus was heading from Rajamahendravaram city to Narsipatnam. According to Rajavommangi Sub-Inspector (SI) G. Vijaya Kumar, the bus fell into the gorge but halted after hitting a few trees. “The accident occurred reportedly due to the failure of the bus breaks. Two women have survived with major injuries while 14 others suffered minor injuries,” said Mr. Kumar. All the injured passengers have been admitted to Yeleru government hospital and their health is out of danger.

Published - September 09, 2024 07:26 pm IST

