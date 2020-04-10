16 new COVID-19 positive cases take tally to 381 in State

The addition of 16 new COVID-19 positive cases has taken the total number of persons hit by the virus to 381 in the State.

Fresh ‘positive’ cases emerged as a result of testing done from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Guntur reported seven new cases, East Godavari five, and two each from Kurnool and Prakasam districts.

Ten persons affected by the virus had been discharged after recovery. While six succumbed to the disease (two each in Anantapur and Krishna and one each in Guntur and Kurnool districts), 365 persons were undergoing treatment.

Red zones

Meanwhile, 133 clusters were identified as COVID-19 red zones in the 13 districts of the State. The highest number was in Nellore district (30), followed by Kurnool (22), Krishna (16), Guntur and West Godavari (12), Prakasam (11), East Godavari (8), Chittoor (7), Visakhapatnam (6) and Anantapur (3). There were no red zones in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts so far.