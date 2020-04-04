16 new cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh

The State government reported 16 more COVID-19 positive cases from six districts taking the total tally to 180 as of Saturday morning. Four of the patients recovered and got discharged while one died.
Four new cases each were reported in Krishna and Kadapa districts which are already among the districts that reported a huge number of cases.
Kurnool and Guntur districts reported three cases each and Chittoor and Prakasam districts reported one case each.
So far, Nellore district reported 32 cases, the highest number in the State and it is followed by Krishna (27), Guntur (23), Kadapa (23), Prakasam (18), West Godavari (15), Visakhapatnam (15), East Godavari (11), Chittoor (10), Kurnool (4), Anantapur (2). Vizianagaram and Srikakulam reported no case.
