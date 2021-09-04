16 more succumb to COVID in A.P.

The State reported 16 deaths due to COVID and 1,502 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,19,702 and 13,903 respectively. The death rate remains at 0.69%. The number of active cases slightly came down to 14,883 with 1,525 recoveries in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 19,90,916 with a recovery rate of 98.57%.

The positivity rate of the 63,717 tests conducted in the past day was 2.36% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.68 crore tests conducted was 7.52%.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor reported four deaths while Krishna and West Godavari reported three each and East Godavari and Guntur reported two each in the past day. Kurnool and Prakasam districts reported on death each. Six districts reported no death.

Nellore reported 260 new infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (208), East Godavari (191), Prakasam (152), West Godavari (146), Guntur (143), Krishna (129), Kadapa (113), Visakhapatnam (64), Srikakulam (38), Anantapur (21), Kurnool (20) and Vizianagaram (17).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,86,535), Chittoor (2,38,953), West Godavari (1,74,931), Guntur (1,73,020), Anantapur (1,57,233), Visakhapatnam (1,55,233), Nellore (1,40,918), Prakasam (1,34,180), Kurnool (1,23,838), Srikakulam (1,22,185), Krishna (1,14,325), Kadapa (1,12,978) and Vizianagaram (82,478).