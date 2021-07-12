16 more deaths take COVID toll in Andhra Pradesh beyond 13,000

Five districts report zero fatalities in 24 hours

The State reported 16 more coronavirus deaths and 2,665 new infections in 24 hours, ending Sunday morning. The death toll have crossed the 13,000-mark, with a rate of 0.68%.

Seven districts have witnessed more than a thousand deaths each till date, while Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam districts account for 56% of the total deaths reported in the State.

The last 1,000 deaths were reported in 27 days, while it took just 14 days for the number to reach from 11,000 to 12,000.

The cumulative tally increased to 19,22,843, while the recovery count went up to 18,81,161, with a rate of 97.83%. In the past day, 3,231 patients recovered and the number of active cases was out at 28,680.

Test positivity rate

The test positivity rate of the 91,677 samples tested in the past day was put at 2.91%, the lowest in the past several weeks. The positivity rate of the 2.29 crore samples tested remain at 8.37%.

East Godavari district reported four more deaths, while Chittoor and Guntur reported three each and Srikakulam reported two. Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Nellore reported one death each and five districts reported zero deaths in the past day.

East Godavari district also reported highest single-day infection tally of 529. It was followed by Chittoor (353), West Godavari (293), Prakasam (285), Krishna (281), Guntur (223), Nellore (195), Kadapa (161), Visakhapatnam (112), Anantapur (106), Srikakulam (56), Vizianagaram (38) and Kurnool (33).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,69,977), Chittoor (2,24,585), West Godavari (1,65,654), Guntur (1,64,831), Anantapur (1,55,088), Visakhapatnam (1,50,014), Nellore (1,29,807), Prakasam (1,24,665), Kurnool (1,22,627), Srikakulam (1,19,488), Kadapa (1,08,179), Krishna (1,04,210) and Vizianagaram (80,823).