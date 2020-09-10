16 more deaths push toll in south Andhra districts to 720

No respite: The single-day spike in cases in Prakasam district was the second highest in the State after East Godavari on Thursday.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

10 September 2020 23:08 IST

2,209 people test positive in Prakasam and Nellore during the last 24 hours

There is no respite for south coastal Andhra region as 16 more patients, including nine in Nellore district, succumbed to coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,209 people, including 1,386 in Prakasam district, were tested positive during the period. The single-day spike in Prakasam was the second highest in the State after East Godavari. The district has been registering more than 1,000 infections each day during this week.

The combined death toll in the two districts has gone up to 720, with Nellore district accounting for 369 and Prakasam 351 deaths, said a health bulletin released by the State government on Thursday night.

Recovery count

However, the only solace was that 2,487 patients, including 997 in Prakasam district, were discharged from various COVID-19 facilities on recovery during the period. With 1,490 people being recovered in the last 24 hours, Nellore witnessed a high recovery rate.

Exclusive facility for police personnel

As many as 35, 285 of the 43,207 patients have been recovered from the infection till date. Meanwhile, Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu inaugurated a five-bed COVID care centre exclusively for the police personnel at the Police Training Centre at Chemudugunta.

He lauded the services of the police personnel who risked their lives while enforcing the lockdown norms.

Already, 14 beds have been reserved for the women staff, said Nellore Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan. The new COVID care centre, the 20th in the district, has 25 beds equipped with oxygen facility. The asymptomatic cases would be treated with yoga and meditation, along with the medical regimen.