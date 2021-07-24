16 IAS officers transferred across State

VIJAYAWADA

24 July 2021 00:58 IST

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issues G.O.

In a major reshuffle, the State government on Friday issued orders pertaining to transfer of 16 IAS officers with immediate effect.

A G.O. issued by the Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said the East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has been posted as the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). The incumbent V-C and MD of APMSIDC V. Vijay Rama Raju has been posted as Collector of Kadapa district and the incumbent Kadapa Collector Chevvuri Hari Kiran has been transferred as the Collector of East Godavari district.

Visakhapatnam Collector V. Vinay Chand has been transferred to the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department as the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust and the incumbent CEO A. Mallikarjuna has been posted as the Collector of Visakhapanam district.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has been transferred as the Commissioner, R &R and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation. A. Surya Kumari has been posted as Vizianagaram Collector. Ms. Surya Kumari’s post will being taken over by Kurnool Collector G. Veerapandian, while VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao has been posted as Kurnool Collector.

Joint Collector (Rythu Bharosa & Revenue) of West Godavari district K. Venkata Ramana Reddy will take over as the Metropolitan Commissioner, VMRDA, Srikakulam. Joint Collector (Rythu Bharosa & Revenue) Sumit Kumar has been posted as the Joint Collector (Rythu Bharosa & Revenue), West Godavari district, while V-C and MD of A.P. State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society B.R. Ambedkar has been posted as the Joint Collector (Rythu Bharosa & Revenue), Srikakulam district.

Special Commissioner, Endowments P. Arjun Rao has been transferred as the Director, Handlooms and Textiles and Principal Secretary to Government (Endowments), Revenue Department is placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Endowments.

Commissioner of Kakinada Municipal Corporation Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has been posted as the Joint Collector (Rythu Bharosa & Revenue), Chittoor and M. Prabhakar Reddy, who is waiting for posting, will take over as the VC and MD of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).