16 girls complain of sexual harassment, torture in Eluru ashram

Officials seized records, handed over the girls to their parents and closed the ashram, said Women Development and Child Welfare department director M. Venugopal Reddy

Published - September 20, 2024 09:23 am IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials verifying the records and attendance registers in Swamy Dayananda Saraswathi Ashram in Eluru on September 19, 2024.

Officials verifying the records and attendance registers in Swamy Dayananda Saraswathi Ashram in Eluru on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit:

Sixteen girls staying in Swamy Dayananda Saraswathi Ashram, located at Ameenapeta, in Eluru, reportedly alleged that the ashram administrator, B. Sasi Kumar, sexually harassed and misbehaved with them.

The racket was unearthed when a 13-year-old inmate of the ashram lodged a complaint with the Eluru Two Town police on Wednesday, alleging that Sasi Kumar, who was the Hostel Welfare Officer of BC Welfare Department, raped her with the help of warden, Phanisri (his wife) and ashram caretaker, Lavanya.

The Women Development and Child Welfare (WE&CW) Department and the police inspected the ashram on Thursday. District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Surya Chakraveni of the WD&CW Department recorded the statements of the girls. “During investigation it was revealed that the accused misbehaved and tortured them physically and mentally. About 16 girls of the ashram alleged that Sasi Kumar had sexually assaulted them,” an officer said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore said the investigation officers were verifying since how long the ashram was being maintained by Sasi Kumar, Phanisri and his niece Lavanya.

Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D. Sravan Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the police were trying to collect scientific evidence in the POCSO Act case. “The victim was sent for medical examination and her health condition is stable. Police teams are searching for the accused,” the DSP said.

WD&CW Director M. Venugopal Reddy said counselling would be given to all the students staying in the ashram. Instructions had been given to the District Probation Officer (DPO) of the Juvenile Welfare and the department officers concerned to submit a report on the alleged sexual harassment of the inmates in the ashram, he said.

“The girls were produced before the Eluru Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which handed them over to their parents. The ashram has been closed,” Mr. Venugopal Reddy said.

Ms. Surya Chakraveni said the records, attendance particulars of the students and staff, head of the ashram, donations, budget and other details wee being verified.

