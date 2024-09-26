ADVERTISEMENT

16 girl students fall ill after eating ‘stale’ food at govt. hostel in Vizianagaram district

Published - September 26, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Sixteen students of a government hostel were hospitalised after reportedly eating contaminated food, including chicken, served for lunch in the hostel at S.Kota of Vizianagaram district on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Most of the students of the SC girls’ hostel recovered after treatment at the local government hospital. However, a few who fell unconscious were admitted to a private hospital in Vizianagaram. Their condition is said to be stable.

S.Kota MLA Kolla Lalitakumari and Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar enquired about the incident and asked the officials concerned to submit a report on it.

