16 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in A.P.

90 cases recorded in four days

Andhra Pradesh reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The cumulative tally increased to 23,20,098 and the active cases tally rose to 126.

Five patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 23,05,241, while the death toll remains at 14,731.

The State has been continuously reporting two-digit infection tally for the past four days and recorded 90 cases.