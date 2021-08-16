16 deaths, 1,506 infections in State

VIJAYAWADA

16 August 2021 00:41 IST

Tally of active COVID-19 cases comes down to 17,865

The State reported 16 COVID-19 deaths and 1,506 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 19,93,697 and the toll to 13,647.

With 1,835 persons recovering during the period, the number of recoveries increased to 19,62,185.

The recovery and mortality rates remained at 98.42% and 0.68% respectively. The active cases tally came down to 17,865.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 65,600 samples tested during the period, 2.30% turned positive. The positivity rate of the 2.56 crore samples tested so far was 7.77%.

Krishna and Chittoor districts reported four deaths each in the last 24 hours. They were followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (two each) and Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari (one each). There were no deaths in five districts.

Four districts reported fewer than 50 infections in the past one day. East Godavari reported a high of 319 infections. It was followed by Chittoor (217), Nellore (181), West Godavari (170), Guntur (162), Prakasam (102), Krishna (98), Visakhapatnam (75), Vizianagaram (72), Srikakulam (45), Kadapa (27), Anantapur (23) and Kurnool (15).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,82,708), Chittoor (2,35,088), West Godavari (1,72,157), Guntur (1,70,655), Anantapur (1,56,794), Visakhapatnam (1,53,773), Nellore (1,37,538), Prakasam (1,31,889), Kurnool (1,23,587), Srikakulam (1,21,435), Krishna (1,11,697), Kadapa (1,11,633) and Vizianagaram (81,848).