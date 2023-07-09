ADVERTISEMENT

16 arrested for peddling ganja on A.P.-Telangana borders in separate cases

July 09, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - TIRUVURU (NTR DISTRICT)

Police seized the contraband, a juvenile was also involved in the case, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image.

The NTR Commissionerate police arrested 11 ganja peddlers, who were smuggling and consuming ganja at different places under Tiruvuru police station limits.

On a tip-off that ganja smuggling and sale was rampant at Dara Purnaiah Township, Astalakshmi Temple centre and other vulnerable places and some tribal hamlets on the borders, the police team led by Circle Inspector R. Bhima Raju conducted raids and arrested the accused on July 8. One juvenile was also taken into custody, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M. Ramesh.

The accused were supplying ganja to the addicts in the villages and were making money. Police seized about 4 kg of contraband from their possession, the ACP said.

In a separate case, the Nandigama police arrested five ganja smugglers and consumers, at Jaggaiahpet, and seized 2 kg of ganja from them. The accused were from different villages of A.P. and Telangana, said Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Janardhan Naidu.

“Vigil has been stepped up on the borders to check ganja smuggling,” Mr. Naidu said.

