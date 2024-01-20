ADVERTISEMENT

15th century Telugu inscription discovered in Nallamala forest of Andhra Pradesh

January 20, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a revenue officer, discoveres the stone inscription

Sambasiva Rao M.

The stone inscription found in the Nallamala forest, near Ponnalabailu village of Yerragondapalem mandala in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A stone inscription belonging to the time of Devaraya II, Vijayanagara king, was found in the Nallamala forest, on the outskirts of Ponnalabailu village of Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district.

The inscription was explored by Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a revenue officer and a passionate explorer, during his exploration of the Yerragondapalem mandal.

K. Muniratnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told The Hindu: “It is written in Telugu language, and the characters were dated back to ‘Saka 1358, Nala, Kartika, Su 9’, which means Thursday, October 18 of 1436 Common Era (C.E.)”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Muniratnam Reddy said, “It seems to record the gifting of a piece of land to the god, probably Mallikarjunadeva of Sriparvata, by the king.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US