15th century Telugu inscription discovered in Nallamala forest of Andhra Pradesh

Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a revenue officer, discoveres the stone inscription

January 20, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
The stone inscription found in the Nallamala forest, near Ponnalabailu village of Yerragondapalem mandala in Prakasam district.

The stone inscription found in the Nallamala forest, near Ponnalabailu village of Yerragondapalem mandala in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A stone inscription belonging to the time of Devaraya II, Vijayanagara king, was found in the Nallamala forest, on the outskirts of Ponnalabailu village of Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district.

The inscription was explored by Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a revenue officer and a passionate explorer, during his exploration of the Yerragondapalem mandal.

K. Muniratnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told The Hindu: “It is written in Telugu language, and the characters were dated back to ‘Saka 1358, Nala, Kartika, Su 9’, which means Thursday, October 18 of 1436 Common Era (C.E.)”.

Mr. Muniratnam Reddy said, “It seems to record the gifting of a piece of land to the god, probably Mallikarjunadeva of Sriparvata, by the king.”

