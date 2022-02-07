1,597 new COVID-19 cases in A.P. in 24 hours

The active COVID-19 in State was put at 62,395 on Monday morning.

VIJAYAWADA

07 February 2022 23:35 IST

Eight succumb to virus during the period

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has further come down from 2,690 to 1,597 in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The number of samples tested during the period was 18,601 compared to 28,598 on Saturday. The number of samples tested since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the early 2020 reached 3,26,79,288.While the pandemic claimed nine lives on Saturday, the toll on Sunday fell to eight (two in Visakhapatnam district and one each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari. The number of deaths recorded in the State so far is 14,672.A total of 8,766 persons recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of persons who were completely cured stands at 22,25,090. There are still 62,395 active cases by Monday morning.When it comes to new cases reported in the last 24 hours, East Godavari district leads the table with 478. It was followed by Krishna - 220, Guntur - 144, Chittoor- 123, Kadapa- 117, Vizianagaram - 100, West Godavari - 93, Kurnool - 77, Visakhapatnam - 69, Prakasam - 67, Nellore - 55 andAnantapur - 39.

