Andhra Pradesh

1,590 in home isolation in East Godavari

As many as 1,590 persons who arrived from abroad recently are under home quarantine in East Godavari district, according to an official release by Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy.

Of them, samples of 28 suspected cases were sent for test and only one was found positive for coronavirus on Saturday while 19 were negative. The result of nine samples is awaited.

The Janata Curfew has been observed completely across the East Godavari district as people preferred to be indoor since Sunday morning. The police and officials concerned monitored the curfew throughout the day.

