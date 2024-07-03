GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

158 red sanders logs seized, five arrested in Kadapa district

Police also seize three vehicles from the accused; total value of the seized logs and vehicle is extimated to be ₹1.91 crore

Published - July 03, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KADAPA/TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal inspecting the red sanders logs seized in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal inspecting the red sanders logs seized in Kadapa district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kadapa police have seized a huge haul of red sanders near Potladurthi village in Yerraguntla mandal and arrested five persons involved in its smuggling.

A team from the Yerraguntla police station intercepted a mini lorry on the Proddatur – Yerraguntla road early on Wednesday and arrested three persons riding in it. Two more persons who were escorting the vehicle, one driving a tractor and another riding a two-wheeler were also arrested, said the police.

The police seized 44 red sander logs from the mini truck and apprehended Dudekula Basha (42), Pinjari Mohammed Rafi (20), Sai (25) and Arvolla Rafi (19), who were in the truck. Similarly, they seized another 40 logs from the tractor.

Basha confessed to having hidden another 74 logs at his residence to sell them for a profitable price. The police seized the remaining logs from his hideout, along with the three vehicles used by the operatives. The collective value of the seized articles is said to be ₹1.91 crore.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal appreciated Jammalamadugu Sub Divisional Police Officer T.D. Yaswanth, Yerraguntla Urban Circle Inspector R. Eswaraiah and the team for the operation.

In another case, the Tirupati court has convicted three persons of smuggling red sanders, as per the case produced by by Srikalahasti Rural Police Station in 2014 under AP Forest Act 1967, Rule 3 of Red Sandal Wood Transit Rules 1969. The junior civil judge delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

Kollagunta Siva (24), Boyalapalli Murali (24) and Boyalapalli Damu (24), all hailing from Renigunta Road in Tirupati, were fined ₹1,000 and given six months imprisonment each. Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju appreciated the team for taking the case to the logical end.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.