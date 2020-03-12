1,575 kg ganja seized at G. Madugula, five held

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 March 2020 00:24 IST

The contraband was being smuggled to Tamil Nadu, police said

Officials from the Excise and Prohibition Department arrested five persons on charges of smuggling ganja, at Eedulabayalu junction near Matsyapuram village under G. Madugula police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

Police said that of the five accused, four hail from Visakhapatnam Agency area while one is from Tamil Nadu. Another person, a native of Tamil Nadu who was with the accused, is absconding, police said.

The accused were transporting 1,575 kg of dry ganja in three vehicles when they were intercepted by an Excise team led by Excise Inspector of Paderu D. Anil Kumar under the supervision of Assistant Excise Inspector, Visakhapatnam district, S. Srinivasa Rao.

Officials said that the smugglers procured the ganja from interior areas of Visakhapatnam Agency and were shifting it to Tamil Nadu.

“The smugglers were planning to hand over the ganja to another group of smugglers at some point on NH-16, who would then shift it to Tamil Nadu,” said an officer.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth around ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore, officials said.

On February 28, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed four persons when they were transporting around 1,638 kg ganja in a four-wheeler at NAD Junction. The Excise department has conducted a special drive last month, and seized over 900 kg ganja in various parts of the Agency.