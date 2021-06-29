157 new cases in South Coastal A.P.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

29 June 2021 02:28 IST

The health situation improved further in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as recoveries continued to outnumber new infections.

Four more patients-- two each in SPSR Nellore district and Prakasam district-- succumbed to the viral disease, taking the toll to 1,812 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases by 263 in the region.

As many as 157 persons in Prakasam district and 116 persons in SPSR Nellore district tested positive for the disease during the period taking the overall coronavirus caseload to over 2.47 lakh.

The number of active cases declined further to a little over 8,000 in the region as 536 patients, including 320 in Prakasam district, were declared recovered, improving the recovery rate to over 96%.

The authorities decided to relax the curfew further, i.e., until 9 p.m. from June 1 in SPSR Nellore district which has 3,346 active cases. However, curfew relaxation in Prakasam, which has 4,712 active cases, would be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Prakasam till July 7.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar reviewed the health situation with officials and directed them to vaccinate all migrant workers from Chimakurthy and other places working in brick kilns and construction sites. He called for a special focus on workers in the transport sector as well.