15,658 candidates to appear for AP Ed.CET

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 September 2020 08:34 IST

50 centres allotted for online exam in the State

About 15,658 candidates, including 9,988 girls, have registered themselves for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, AP Ed.CET- 2020 to be held on October 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, said Convenor of AP Ed.CET R. Siva Prasadh.

He said all arrangements had been made for the online examination.

Andhra University had been entrusted the responsibility to conduct AP Ed.CET to fill vacant seats for B.Ed in colleges in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Prof. Siva Prasadh said 50 centres had been allotted across 17 various places of the State, including Anantapur, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kadapa, Kakinada & Surampalem, Nandyal, Nellore, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and others.

Social distancing

Prf. Prasadh said officials would allow candidates into the examination centres from 9 a.m. Candidates should bring hall tickets, ID cards, failing which the candidate would not be allowed to write the test. He said candidates should maintain social distancing at the examination centre and must wear mask apart from carrying personal hand sanitisers and water bottle.

According to the convener, 4,658 candidates will appear for Mathematics Methodology, 2,035 faor Physical Science and 4,779 had registered for social science.

He said that 97 candidates had registered for Urdu medium.