1.55 lakh students take APEAPCET in four days

94.10% attendance registered so far

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, which is organsing the APEAPCET-2022, said in a release that in the past four days 1,65,553 students had registered and 1,55,798 had attended the online examination.

In all 94.10% of students took the engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy entrance test in two sessions each day.

Giving the details of the examination, the chairman G. Rangajanardhan and convener M. Vijay Kumar said that on July 4, 38,918 out of 41,607 registered candidates took the test recording an attendance of 93.54%. The respective figures for the next three days were July 5 - 39,407, 41,847 and 94.17%; July 6, 38,801, 41,169 and 94.25%; July 7, 38,672, 40,930 and 94.48%.