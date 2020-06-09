154 new COVID cases in A.P.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhr Pradesh increased to 4,813 including 154 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Of the 154 new cases, 125 are local, 28 are from other States / migrant returnees and one person came from a foreign country.

The number of discharged persons reached 2,711 with 51 persons sent home in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The total number of active cases is 2,027 and the death toll stands at 75. A total of 14,246 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.