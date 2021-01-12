154 kg ganja seized, man from Kerala arrested

The city police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man from Kerala, who was allegedly found transporting 154 kg ganja in Akkayyapalem area. The seized ganja is reportedly worth about ₹15 lakh in other States.

The arrested was identified as Praveen Prabhakaran Leela (35), a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. Two more accused in the case, who also belong to Kerala, are absconding.

Based on credible information from Rakshak police team, a vehicle was intercepted at 80-ft road in Akkayyapalem on Monday evening. The police found that the accused was transporting 154 kg ganja in two vehicles. Police said that the accused purchased the ganja from interior places of Visakhapatnam agency and transporting it to Kerala using a seafood export van to escape the police checks.

Cases were booked and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.