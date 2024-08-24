1,539 students receive degrees at 12th convocation of Vignan’s University  

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 1,500 students received their degrees during the 12th convocation of Vignan’s University organised on its campus at Vadlamudi in Guntur district on August 24 (Saturday) Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Supreme Court Judge Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha advised the students to achieve higher goals in their career.

Justice Narasimha stressed the importance of curiosity and the need to embrace new opportunities, especially in a rapidly changing world.

During the ceremony, 1,539 students received their degrees and 60 students were awarded gold medals. The university conferred honorary doctorates on three distinguished personalities—Donthineni Seshagiri Rao, founder and chairman of SEC Industries; Mullapudi Lokeshwara Rao, founder of Lokesh Machines; and renowned composer and singer Saluri Koteswara Rao (Koti).

Vignan Educational Institutions Chairman Lavu Rathaiah highlighted the significance of remembering one’s journey and adapting new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Vice-chairman Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu encouraged the students to contribute to the development of the society.

The event concluded with the graduates celebrating their achievements, sharing memories, and committing to contributing to the nation’s development.

