1,537 held in SEB, police raids

VIJAYAWADA

08 December 2020 08:44 IST

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel and the police booked 1,088 cases against sand, liquor, ganja and gukha smugglers and sellers in the State and arrested 1,537 persons.

The SEB officials conducted joint raids along with the police of the districts concerned across the State in the last 48 hours against the illicit operations, said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

Following the directions of Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, raids, surprise checks, inspections and vehicle checking were conducted on the State borders, villages, National Highways, police check-posts, lodges, gambling dens and some vulnerable places in the last two days, the Commissioner said.

Advertising

Advertising

SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna said 269 special teams of the SEB and the police teams conducted checks at 1,117 points in the State. Police seized some cash and the contraband during the raids, he said.

The seizures include, 192 vehicles, 3,652 Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles, 11,230 Duty Paid Liquor (DPL) bottles, 6,016 litres of ID liquor, 349 tonnes of sand, 530 kg of ganja and 140 kg of black jaggery.

Besides, 43,326 kg of fermented jaggery wash was destroyed. As many as 44,5000 scchets of gutkha, worth ₹ 45 lakh, cash of ₹11.76 lakh , silver and ₹13.80 lakh unaccounted cash were seized, Mr. Brijlal said.

Mr. Sawang praised the SEB and the police who participated in ‘Operation Nigha’, which will bring down the crime rate in the State.