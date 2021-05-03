1,502 liquor bottles seized, four nabbed

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids and seized 1,502 bottles of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) of Telangana State, and seized the liquor stocks being transported in a car here on Monday.

The Tiruvur police intercepted the car at Mallela village in Krishna district and seized the liquor bottles being shifted from Khammam district. The stocks were reportedly being smuggled to Nuzvid in Krishna district, SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal said.

The accused were identified as K. Narasimha Rao, G. Praveen Kumar, M. Vijay Kumar and G. Purnachandra Rao, said Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

The vehicle and the liquor bottles were seized. Stern action would be taken against liquor smugglers, the SP said.