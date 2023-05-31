HamberMenu
15,000 new local bodies formed with Jagananna townships: Jogi Ramesh

May 31, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan
Twenty-two lakh houses have been sanctioned so far, and this housing activity will continue as a ‘Maha Yagnam’ in the State, says Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh has announced that more than 15,000 new villages, town panchayats and municipalities have been formed in the State after the establishment of ‘Jagananna townships’.

“Twenty-two lakh houses ahave been sanctioned so far, and this housing activity will continue as a ‘Maha Yagnam’ in the State,” he said at the review meeting organised here on Tuesday on housing activity in Tirupati and Chittoor districts.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said the government had earmarked ₹58,000 crore for the construction of houses in the State. About 3.50 lakh houses had been completed, and 2.50 lakh more would be completed in the next two months, they said.

AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director Lakshmi Sha, Collectors K. Venkatramana Reddy (Tirupati) and S. Shanmohan (Chittoor) took part in the meeting.

