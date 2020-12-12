₹15,000 financial assistance a year for each student under Amma Vodi scheme

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 December 2020 00:53 IST

Final list of beneficiaries to be uploaded on portal by December 26

The Director of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, announced that financial assistance of ₹15,000 a year will be given to students hailing from underprivileged sections studying from Classes I to XII, under the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, for the 2020-21 academic year.

Activities like obtaining personal details, Aadhaar numbers, and bank account details of the student’s guardian, will be taken up from December 9 to 30. The headmasters will be responsible for the enrolment of children and updating their particulars.

The Education Department has fixed a timeline for collection of details, confirmation, and rectification of errors, if any, and preparation of the list of eligible beneficiaries. The department had conducted a meeting with State, district and mandal-level education officer on December 9 and issued clear instructions to them in this regard.

The list of students has to be placed online on the child info/Gyanabhoomi portal. The list of the students would be verified through a six-stage process and the eligible list of mothers/guardians would be released by December 16. These lists can be downloaded from the Amma Vodi portal and displayed on the school and village/ward secretariat notice boards.

Discrepancies in details have to be sorted out by the school principals and complaints regarding eligibility of a beneficiary would have to be sent to the Joint Collector for necessary action. The final list, after corrections, would be displayed on the portal by December 26.

The headmasters of all primary, upper primary, high schools and secondary schools have been instructed to abide by the instructions without any deviation for the smooth implementation of Amma Vodi scheme for the 2020-21 academic year.

District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy said in a statement that three 24/7 helpline centres have been opened at the DEO’s office in Visakhapatnam for the education divisions of Visakhapatnam, Yelamanchili and Paderu, to supervise and implement the activities under the scheme.