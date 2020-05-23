1,500 migrant workers to arrive at Kurnool today

KURNOOL

Central team cautions administration on COVID protocols

The COVID-19 Central team members from the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Director Madhumita Dobe and professor Sanjay Kumar Sadhu Khan, on Saturday held a meeting with State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and District Collector G. Veerapandian.

The team members cautioned the district officials on taking proper COVID protocol measures at the time of receiving 1,500 migrants who are expected to reach Kurnool on Sunday. They discussed the plans in this regard and the steps to be taken while quarantining them at TIDCO Housing complexes in Adoni (400), Yemmiganur (400), Kurnool (360) and Nandyal TIDCO (340).

Deputy Inspector General of Police Venkatarami Reddy, Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Joint Collector Ravi Pattan Shetty along with other district officials discussed the preparedness of the district to ensure none of the positive persons roamed around freely.

Awareness

Mr. Rajendranath said that the State government was reviewing the situation every day and following all the measures suggested by the experts to contain the spread. The Central team members said the time had come to spread awareness among people on the need for living cautiously with the virus, while continuing with day-to-day activities.

A majority of the positive cases in Kurnool were without any symptoms, they pointed out.

On Saturday seven persons were discharged after they recovered from the infection, including a one-year-old boy, from Nandyal.