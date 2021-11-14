1,500 kg ganja seized, three from U.P. held

KAKINADA

The police seized 1,500 kg ganja and arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh while they were transporting it from Odisha’s Malkangiri district to U.P., during a check at Chintoor town in East Godavari district.

The ganja, valued at nearly ₹1.5 crore, was being carried in a lorry hidden under old furniture. It was seized on Satruday by a police team led by Chintoor ASP G. Krishnakanth.

SP M. Raveendranath Babu told media persons here on Sunday said that some people carried the ganja on their shoulders for some days through the Malkangiri forest and crossed the Sileru river on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. “The U.P. gang received the ganja from them at Sumumaamidi in Chintoor agency and loaded it into the lorry,” he said.

Cases were registered against the accused Gaurav Raana, Naushad and Arif. Investigation is on.