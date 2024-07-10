1,500 cusecs of Krishna water released to eastern canals in Vijayawada

Ministers Nimmala Rama Naidu (Water Resources) Kollu Ravindra (Mines and Geology and Excise) and Kolusu Parthasarathy (Information and Public Relations and Housing) released 1,500 cusecs of Krishna water from the eastern delta regulator on the Prakasam barrage to Ryves (900 cusecs) and Eluru and Bandar canals (300 cusecs each) on Wednesday.

The water would be utilised to meet the drinking water needs in 11 Assembly constituencies as first priority and then would be used to cater to Kharif crops.

Mr. Rama Naidu said the government was committed to harnessing every drop of water to meet the drinking and irrigation requirements.

Accordingly, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave priority to projects like the Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme, which irrigated 13 lakh acres and provided drinking water to 30 to 40 lakh people. This was possible as the Godavari river was linked with Krishna. About 6,500 cusecs were being supplied through Pattiseema, he said.

“Our government is also focused on reviving the Thatipudi, Purushothapatnam and Pushkar projects which were completely neglected by the previous government,” he alleged.

Mr. Rama Naidu said efforts were being made to supply water to 7,38,000 acres in NTR, Krishna and Eluru districts in the Krishna eastern delta.

Mr. Parthasarathy said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government did not spend even ₹50 crore on the Chintalapudi lift scheme which was a lifeline for the upland areas of Tiruvuru, Mylavaram and Nuzvid.

As a consequence, people had to struggle for drinking water while farmers watched on helplessly as their crops withered.

The TDP government had spent ₹4,000 crore on the Chintalapudi project which has the capacity to irrigate 2,80,000 acres. Government adviser (Water Resources) M. Venkateswara Rao, engineer-in-chief C. Narayana Reddy, superintending engineer T.J.H. Prasad Babu and others were present.

