ADVERTISEMENT

1,500 cusecs of Krishna water released to eastern canals in Vijayawada

Published - July 10, 2024 07:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Govt. is committed to harvesting every drop of water to meet drinking and irrigation needs, says Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu performing a ritual after releasing water from the Krishna into canals, from the eastern head regulator on the Prakasam barrage, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Ministers Nimmala Rama Naidu (Water Resources) Kollu Ravindra (Mines and Geology and Excise) and Kolusu Parthasarathy (Information and Public Relations and Housing) released 1,500 cusecs of Krishna water from the eastern delta regulator on the Prakasam barrage to Ryves (900 cusecs) and Eluru and Bandar canals (300 cusecs each) on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water would be utilised to meet the drinking water needs in 11 Assembly constituencies as first priority and then would be used to cater to Kharif crops.

Mr. Rama Naidu said the government was committed to harnessing every drop of water to meet the drinking and irrigation requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave priority to projects like the Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme, which irrigated 13 lakh acres and provided drinking water to 30 to 40 lakh people. This was possible as the Godavari river was linked with Krishna. About 6,500 cusecs were being supplied through Pattiseema, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our government is also focused on reviving the Thatipudi, Purushothapatnam and Pushkar projects which were completely neglected by the previous government,” he alleged.

Mr. Rama Naidu said efforts were being made to supply water to 7,38,000 acres in NTR, Krishna and Eluru districts in the Krishna eastern delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Parthasarathy said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government did not spend even ₹50 crore on the Chintalapudi lift scheme which was a lifeline for the upland areas of Tiruvuru, Mylavaram and Nuzvid.

As a consequence, people had to struggle for drinking water while farmers watched on helplessly as their crops withered.

The TDP government had spent ₹4,000 crore on the Chintalapudi project which has the capacity to irrigate 2,80,000 acres. Government adviser (Water Resources) M. Venkateswara Rao, engineer-in-chief C. Narayana Reddy, superintending engineer T.J.H. Prasad Babu and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US