₹1,500 cr. for developing Tadepalli and Mangalagiri

The government wants to develop Mangalagiri and Tadepalli into model towns, and plans are being prepared to improve infrastructure with ₹1,500 crore, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has said. Addressing the media after attending a meeting that reviewed the infrastructure available at the two towns in the Amaravati region, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted that the two be developed into model towns.

‘Naidu did nothing’

The Chief Minister said that the towns should be developed to improve the living standards of the poor.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was also living in the limits of Tadepalli and close to Mangalagiri, but he never bothered to hold even a single meeting to review their development, the MLA alleged. He further accused Mr. Naidu of living in an unauthorised strucutre. Mr. Naidu did not sanction a single rupee for development of roads in Tadepalli. It was for this reason that his son and TDP candidate for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Lokesh was defeated, he observed.