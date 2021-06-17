1,500 COVID patients recover in South Coastal A.P. in a day

Prakasam and Nellore witness 10 deaths, more than 800 infections

The COVID-19 situation improved further in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as more than 1,500 patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours ending on Thursday morning. However, the region reported more than 800 infections during the period.

Ten more patients including seven in Prakasam district succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,765 in the region.

Nellore district has reported 883 deaths and Prakasam district 882 fatalities so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Thursday night.

The cumulative tally went up to 2.41 lakh as 274 persons in Prakasam district and 554 in Nellore district tested positive during the period. The active cases steadily declined from the peak of 40,000 plus during the middle of May.

The infection count came down by 716 to 10,783 as 1,030 patients in Prakasam district and 504 patients in Nellore district recuperated during the period. With this, the recovery rate improved to 94.79%. So far, more than 2.28 lakh patients have won the battle against the disease.